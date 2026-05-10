Russia and Ukraine trade accusations of ceasefire violations

Moscow, Russia - Russia and Ukraine on Saturday traded accusations of violating a three-day US-brokered ceasefire, but no major strikes were reported by the warring sides so far.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow on May 9, 2026. © ALEXANDER NEMENOV / POOL / AFP

US President Donald Trump initially announced the surprise truce, which coincides with Russia's World War II victory celebrations, along with an exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side that is set to take place in the coming days.

"Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has reached 51," the Ukrainian General Staff said.

Volodymyr Petrov, press officer of the 33rd separate mechanized brigade, told AFP that "the ceasefire is ongoing" but that the Russians were still attacking with drones and artillery.

"We're responding in kind," said the soldier fighting in the eastern Kharkiv region.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia launched just 44 drones from 6:00 PM on Friday, one of the lowest numbers in months.

The Russian defense ministry said that "despite the declaration of a ceasefire, Ukrainian armed groups launched attacks using drones and artillery against our troops' positions."

It did not provide the exact number of violations on Saturday.