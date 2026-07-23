Trump's far-right confidante Laura Loomer meets Zelensky amid major U-turn on Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine 's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday held talks with right-wing influencer Laura Loomer, a confidante of President Donald Trump , an official said.

MAGA influencer Laura Loomer (l) recently met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after changing her stance on Kyiv. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & REUTERS

The 33-year-old arch-conservative commentator, who has millions of online followers, has recently abandoned her anti-Ukraine stance and has supported its resistance against Russia's invasion launched in 2022.

The meeting with Zelensky was confirmed to AFP by an advisor to the Ukraine leader, Dmytro Lytvyn.

On Monday, Loomer, who had previously opposed US military and financial aid to Ukraine, posted a video of herself on a train in Ukraine and on Tuesday told how she had experienced an air raid alert in Kyiv.

"This is everyday for every Ukrainian, I feel like such an a**hole for minimizing the struggle of Ukrainians for the last five years," she said of the experience.

"Some of us had the audacity to say Russia wasn’t wrong because we believed the lie that Ukraine is a country full of Nazi sympathizers. We have been so propagandized by Russia and we don’t even realize it," she added.

Zelensky's office welcomed Loomer's visit, saying it was important that she sees events in Ukraine personally.