Ukraine launches attack on St. Petersburg, denies Russia seized key town

Moscow, Russia - Russia on Saturday admitted Ukrainian drones had hit an oil terminal in Saint Petersburg, struck a port near Finland, and fell on the historical Peterhof complex. Ukraine, meanwhile, denied Russian advances.

Smoke rises after Ukrainian strikes on St. Petersburg in early June. The city has since suffered multiple other strikes. © IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

Kyiv's barrage on Russia's second city – President Vladimir Putin's hometown – came amid opposing statements from both sides over who was in control of a key town in eastern Ukraine.

Saint Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov said drones hit "the area of an oil terminal in the Kirovsk district" of Saint Petersburg.

"Air defense forces shot down 72 drones, one of which crashed in Peterhof. There were no casualties or damage," he added.

Ukraine also claimed Kyiv struck the Kronstadt naval base outside of Saint Petersburg, which is located close to the border with Finland.

Moscow vowed to respond, saying it had downed almost 500 Ukrainian drones and 10 of Kyiv's Flamingo missiles overnight. The Ukrainian attack came after a Russian strike on Kyiv this week killed 30 people.

They also hit hours after a Russian attack on the center of the Ukrainian city of Sumy killed four people, including a child.

Ukraine has been increasing strikes on Russian territory – hitting as far as the Ural Mountains – in retaliation against Moscow's dragging offensive.

Moscow said it had seized the key town of Kostyantynivka in the east, Putin on Friday thanking troops for seizing the town, which had a prewar population of 78,000.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the claim a "lie," however, with Kyiv's army saying fighting was still ongoing.