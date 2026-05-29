Ukraine says Romania drone crash shows Russia is a threat to "entire Europe"

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine 's foreign minister said Friday that a drone crash on an apartment building in NATO-member Romania – an incident that Bucharest blamed on Russia – showed Moscow posed a threat to all of Europe.

Romania has blamed Russia for the drone crash that occurred late Thursday night. © via REUTERS

The incident took place during the night between Thursday and Friday, injuring two people and triggering a fire, Romanian officials said.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

"The recent incursion of a Russian drone into the Romanian airspace and its explosion... proved once again that Russian aggression poses a real threat to the Black Sea region and the entire Europe," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said in a post on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his European allies to increase sanctions on Russia in the wake of the incident.

"We count on the European Union's new sanctions measures against Russia to be truly strong and to make Russia feel that its strikes mean significant losses for Russia itself," he said on X.