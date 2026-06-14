Ukraine's Zelensky holds "substantive" birthday call with Trump

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed war, peace, and diplomacy with Donald Trump on Sunday, the Ukrainian presidency said, in what it called a "substantive" conversation on the US president's 80th birthday.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (l.) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on January 22, 2026. © HANDOUT / X ACCOUNT OF VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY / AFP

The call comes as US-led talks to end the conflict in Ukraine – grinding through its fifth year – have been sidelined by the Iran war.

"It was a quite substantive conversation about everything – from birthday wishes to diplomacy and war/peace," Zelensky's adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told journalists, adding that the call had lasted "30-35 minutes."

Trump has pushed both sides to stop the conflict after boasting he could end the war within a day of taking office.

He also repeatedly leaned on Ukraine to make compromises to Russia, which invaded in February 2022.

Trump will take part in a G7 working session with Zelensky in France on Tuesday, but no bilateral meeting between the two is scheduled, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity.