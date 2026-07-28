Zelensky and Trump talk Patriot air defenses in "good" closed-door meeting

Washington DC - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed a "good meeting" with US counterpart Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, saying they discussed licenses to produce Patriot air-defense interceptors and ways to revive negotiations with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (l) said he had a "good meeting" with US counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday. © Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP

Zelensky spent just over an hour with Trump, in talks that came as Kyiv and Moscow intensified long-range strikes and US-led diplomatic efforts to end the war stalled.

"Thank you for everything we do together to protect the lives of Ukrainians and advance peace," Zelensky said afterward in a statement on X.

"The President and I discussed licenses for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help," he added. "We also spoke about diplomacy – it's important that the diplomatic process be reinvigorated."

Zelensky said officials from the two countries would arrange further discussions, adding that he was grateful for Washington's "firm support."

Relations between Zelensky and Trump have warmed since the start of the US president's second term, with Trump suggesting earlier this month that Ukrainian strikes inside Russia could help end the war.

Ahead of the meeting, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP that Kyiv's priorities were fresh supplies of anti-ballistic missiles and ways to revive diplomacy, more than four years after Russia's full-scale invasion.

Last month was the deadliest for Ukrainian civilians since April 2022, according to the United Nations, as Russia increased its use of difficult-to-intercept ballistic missiles.

"It is crucial that Washington approve the purchase of a package of Patriot missiles. That is super important," the Ukrainian official said.

Zelensky was also due to attend a memorial ceremony for Republican senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch Ukraine supporter who died unexpectedly this month at age 71.

Zelensky said he had offered Trump his condolences over Graham's death, calling the senator "a true friend of Ukraine.