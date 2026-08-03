Zelensky fires ambassador to the US amid push for Patriot air defense missiles

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday dismissed his ambassador to the US, Olga Stefanishyna, in a move that had been expected following a government reshuffle last month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed his ambassador to the US. © Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP

The sacking, announced by decree, happened, however, as Kyiv was lobbying Washington hard to obtain more Patriot air defense missiles to block Russian strikes.

In a Facebook post in which she also posted a letter asking to be relieved of her duties, Stefanishyna said the decision was her own and "dictated by personal circumstances".

She called her posting to Washington "the greatest honor" of her life.

"We increased the supply of American weapons and maintained support precisely when the political climate in Washington was shifting against us," she added.

Stefanishyna, a former deputy prime minister and justice minister, was nominated as ambassador in July last year.

The role is crucial for Ukraine, which depends on US arms deliveries and intelligence-sharing in the conflict against Russia.

Relations between Zelensky and his US counterpart Donald Trump have been strained and, at times, stormy.

But the billionaire Republican former real estate mogul has recently been more encouraging towards the Ukrainian leader.

According to Ukrainian media, Stefanishyna is under investigation by the country's anti-corruption agency on suspicion of wrongdoing, although she has not been formally accused.