Zelensky slams "disrespectful" US envoys Kushner and Witkoff in rare public jab

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky launched a rare public attack on US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, accusing them of showing a lack of respect for his country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (l.) called US envoys Steve Witkoff (c.) and Jared Kushner "disrespectful" for not visiting Kyiv, © Lisi Niesner / POOL / AFP

"It is disrespectful to travel to Moscow and not come to Kyiv," Zelensky said on Monday in an interview on a state news network.

He said he understood the difficulties involved in traveling to the war-torn country, but noted that others also made the journey to Ukraine's capital.

Speaking about a possible visit, Zelensky said: "We do not need this, they do."

He also stressed that the result of the talks, rather than the location, was what mattered to him.

Zelensky again rejected a Russian demand for Ukraine to withdraw from the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, which he said "would undoubtedly be a strategic defeat for us."

The fastest way to end the war, he insisted, would be through a ceasefire along the current front line.

Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's invasion with Western help for more than four years.

President Donald Trump's administration pushing for peace agreement, but negotiations have been on hold since February due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Witkoff and Kushner have traveled to Moscow several times for talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin.