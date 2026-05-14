Zelensky's former top aide remanded by Ukrainian court in corruption probe
Kyiv, Ukraine - A Kyiv court on Thursday detained a powerful former aide of President Volodymyr Zelensky – Andriy Yermak – on allegations of corruption in a high-profile graft probe that has roiled Ukraine.
Yermak served as Zelensky's right-hand-man during most of Russia's invasion until his resignation in November when he was linked to a multi-million-dollar corruption scandal that hit the Ukrainian leader's inner circle.
Prosecutors have accused Yermak of large-scale money laundering through the construction of an elite housing estate outside Kyiv.
The court ruled to place Yermak in pre-trial detention for a period of 60 days, unless he posts bail of 140 million hryvnia (around $3.2 million).
"I don't have that amount of money. I wasn't prepared for this," he said after the judge's ruling.
"I think I have enough acquaintances and friends. I hope they will be able to help with this."
Andriy Yermak denies the charges
Yermak, who has denied the charges and said he would appeal the decision, arrived in court wearing a suit, with a badge in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
"I am standing by my position. I will continue to fight. I will stay in Ukraine ... I have nothing to hide."
Asked about whether he was morally prepared to be in a prison cell, he said: "As someone, who stayed in Kyiv, in the presidential office on February 24, 2022, when many said that Kyiv will fall in a few hours, in a few days... I am quite a strong person."
Before his resignation, Yermak was widely seen as the second most powerful man in Ukraine, an eminence grise tightly controlling access to Zelensky.
During Russian aerial attacks, the two men were reported to have slept just feet apart in an underground bunker below the president's office.
Zelensky – whose image has suffered amid the corruption scandals as the war with Russia drags on – has not commented on the new case against his former closest ally.
Cover photo: GENYA SAVILOV / AFP