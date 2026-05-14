Zelensky's former top aide remanded by Ukrainian court in corruption probe

Kyiv, Ukraine - A Kyiv court on Thursday detained a powerful former aide of President Volodymyr Zelensky – Andriy Yermak – on allegations of corruption in a high-profile graft probe that has roiled Ukraine .

Ukraine's former Presidential Office Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak attends a court hearing in a money laundering case in Kyiv on May 12, 2026. © GENYA SAVILOV / AFP

Yermak served as Zelensky's right-hand-man during most of Russia's invasion until his resignation in November when he was linked to a multi-million-dollar corruption scandal that hit the Ukrainian leader's inner circle.

Prosecutors have accused Yermak of large-scale money laundering through the construction of an elite housing estate outside Kyiv.

The court ruled to place Yermak in pre-trial detention for a period of 60 days, unless he posts bail of 140 million hryvnia (around $3.2 million).

"I don't have that amount of money. I wasn't prepared for this," he said after the judge's ruling.

"I think I have enough acquaintances and friends. I hope they will be able to help with this."