Viral Video of the Day for April 20, 2026: Dachshund's bark gets hilarious voice makeover

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a feisty little dachshund named Rolo The Sausage is making viewers laugh with a hilarious TikTok filter.

In the clip, Rolo launches into a full-on barking frenzy, but his owner has swapped out his aggressive yaps for a smooth, mellow voice filter that makes the tiny pup sound like the most laid-back dog on the planet.

The contrast between the pup's clearly furious energy and his new chill voice has viewers completely losing it.

"I honestly wish dogs sounded like this it's so funny," one viewer commented.

Check it out: