Viral Video of the Day for April 21, 2026: Wife pelts man with food and drinks in hilarious TikTok challenge

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a TikTok couple is putting their taste buds – and their marriage – to the test.

In the clip, a blindfolded man stands in his backyard as his wife hurls liquids and soft foods at him one by one – including apple juice, milk, yogurt, and ranch dressing – and challenges him to identify each one on impact.

Despite being absolutely drenched, the man impressively guesses nearly every single one correctly, leaving his wife equal parts stunned and hysterical.

"THE EYE COVER IS SENDING ME WITH THE MOUTH MOVEMENTS," one viewer wrote.

Check it out: