Viral Video of the Day for April 22, 2026: Boy's zipline ride goes horribly wrong in hilarious TikTok
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a young boy's zipline adventure didn't quite go as planned.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Nikki Silver's nephew launches off the zipline when he immediately falls forward, leaving him dangling upside down for the entire ride.
As he gets closer to the camera, you can hear him crying the whole way.
"Hearing the crying the closer he gets I can't," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nikkisilverrr