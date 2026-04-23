Viral Video of the Day for April 23, 2026: Baby's giggle fit with cat has the internet obsessed!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby boy is sending the internet into a frenzy with his hysterical play session with the family cat.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the tiny tot waves a ribbon stick at his feline sibling on the floor, bursting into a full-body belly laugh while his dad watches from the couch, laughing just as hard.
Mom Lauren, who posted the video, left a caption that says it all: "hey everyone! wondering if i gave birth to a maniac. lmk."
"Got the head vein popping out and everything lol," one viewer commented.
Another joked, "lil bro laughed all the air out of his lil lungs."
Check it out:
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@save.spongebob