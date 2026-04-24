Viral Video of the Day for April 24, 2026: Dog gets stuck in gate – firefighters use Jaws of Life to free him

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dramatic rescue unfolds after a tiny Pomeranian finds himself wedged tightly inside a gate, leaving his frantic owner with no choice but to dial 911.

In the clip, the fluffy pup struggles helplessly in the gate as firefighters arrive on the scene and carefully deploy the Jaws of Life to pry the metal apart and safely free the trapped dog.

Viewers flooded the comments with relief and amusement, with one viewer writing, "was paw patrol unavailable?"

"This is literally what I want my tax dollars to go to," another joked.

Check it out: