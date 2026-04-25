Viral Video of the Day for April 25, 2026: Toddler caught red-handed covered in icing without a single care!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a 3-year-old named Kambri has the internet in stitches after being caught completely covered in multicolored icing with a tray of destroyed cupcakes sitting in front of her.

In the clip, Kambri sits on the couch surrounded by the evidence as her mom asks, "How did you get this?"



But instead of answering, the unbothered toddler just smiles, bops her head, and breaks into the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse theme song.

"Not gonna lie the 'Hotdog' with the little bop would’ve SENT ME," one user commented.

Check it out: