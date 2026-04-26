Viral Video of the Day for April 26, 2026: Man sprays oil on wrong side of pan in hilarious baking fail

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a baking session between three friends quickly turned into a comedy sketch.

In the clip, Tony confidently sprays oil on the literal bottom of the pan – the outside – while his two friends watch in disbelief before dissolving into hysterics.

Tony defends himself mid-chaos, screaming, "IT SAYS BOTTOM AND SIDES OF THE PAN, IS THIS NOT THE BOTTOM?" insisting he was simply following directions.

"Things I learned about Tony: 1. He takes things seriously 2. He needs CLEAR instructions 3. Don't eat anything he makes," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out: