Viral Video of the Day for April 26, 2026: Man sprays oil on wrong side of pan in hilarious baking fail
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baking session between three friends quickly turned into a comedy sketch.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Tony confidently sprays oil on the literal bottom of the pan – the outside – while his two friends watch in disbelief before dissolving into hysterics.
Tony defends himself mid-chaos, screaming, "IT SAYS BOTTOM AND SIDES OF THE PAN, IS THIS NOT THE BOTTOM?" insisting he was simply following directions.
"Things I learned about Tony: 1. He takes things seriously 2. He needs CLEAR instructions 3. Don't eat anything he makes," one viewer hilariously commented.
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@officialgigifit