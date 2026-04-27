Viral Video of the Day for April 27, 2026: Man teaches puppy not to chew baseboard with this silly trick!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a golden retriever puppy is getting a very unconventional lesson in home etiquette.

In the clip, the man crawls over to the wood baseboard and pretends to bite it himself, then dramatically recoils and freaks out as if it bit him back – all while the 13-week-old pup watches in silence.

"I fear you made it more exciting," one viewer joked.

Another wrote, "Now we need to know if this actually works."

Check it out: