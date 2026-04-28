Viral Video of the Day for April 28, 2026: Tiny toddler shows off adorable martial arts moves

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a tiny toddler named Muhammad Sarr is melting hearts across the internet after being dubbed the "tiniest" martial artist in the world.

In the clip, the young boy watches an older black-belt student freestyle kicking before deciding to join in himself.

He goes up to his instructor, who holds out a pad, and throws his own little kicks with all the seriousness of a seasoned fighter.

"He just learned how to stand up like yesterday," one viewer joked, while another wrote, "the way his lil arms stick out to keep balance."

Check it out: