Viral Video of the Day for April 29, 2026: Dad brutally fails trying to impress kid with waterslide trick!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dad's attempt to impress his toddler at the pool didn't go quite as planned.

In the clip, the father launches himself backwards down a short, enclosed waterslide.

He then quickly loses momentum toward the end of the slide and comes to a grinding halt halfway through, leaving him completely stuck in the tube while his wide eyed toddler watches.

One viewer commented, "The way that I would IMMEDIATELY start losing my mind…"

Check it out: