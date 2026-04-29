Viral Video of the Day for April 29, 2026: Dad brutally fails trying to impress kid with waterslide trick!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dad's attempt to impress his toddler at the pool didn't go quite as planned.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the father launches himself backwards down a short, enclosed waterslide.
He then quickly loses momentum toward the end of the slide and comes to a grinding halt halfway through, leaving him completely stuck in the tube while his wide eyed toddler watches.
One viewer commented, "The way that I would IMMEDIATELY start losing my mind…"
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kaylahayes14