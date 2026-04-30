Viral Video of the Day for April 30, 2026: Wife catches husband sleepwalking in funniest way possible
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman decided to test what would happen if she woke up her parasomnia-prone husband mid-sleep and asked him for food.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the half-conscious man stumbles out of bed and pulls a shirt over his head without getting both arms through the sleeves.
He then returns moments later, clutching a Family Feud board game and a rubber chicken – before snapping fully awake mid-stand, completely baffled as to why he's holding either.
"IM CRYING IMAGINE WAKING UP IN THIS STATE," one viewer commented.
Another joked, "Food…. Family feud. Same thing I guess."
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@theploofs