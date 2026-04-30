Viral Video of the Day for April 30, 2026: Wife catches husband sleepwalking in funniest way possible

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman decided to test what would happen if she woke up her parasomnia-prone husband mid-sleep and asked him for food.

In the clip, the half-conscious man stumbles out of bed and pulls a shirt over his head without getting both arms through the sleeves.

He then returns moments later, clutching a Family Feud board game and a rubber chicken – before snapping fully awake mid-stand, completely baffled as to why he's holding either.

"IM CRYING IMAGINE WAKING UP IN THIS STATE," one viewer commented.

Another joked, "Food…. Family feud. Same thing I guess."

Check it out: