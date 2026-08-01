Viral Video of the Day for August 1, 2026: Street performer starts epic Les Misérables singalong

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a street performer's solo Les Misérables performance transforms into a magical group singalong when a crowd joins in with the harmonies.

In the clip, street performer Jack Hunter, known as "Jukebox Jack" on social media, sings At the End of the Day from Les Misérables as a crowd slowly joins the performance.

The audience members know the song so well that they jump in with the background vocals, creating an unforgettable moment for everyone watching.

The heartwarming performance has viewers praising the supportive crowd, with one person commenting, "He waited all year for a crowd like you."

Another added that Jack was "living his best life" while performing the beloved musical number.

Check it out: