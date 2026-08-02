Viral Video of the Day for August 2, 2026: Music-loving dog melts hearts with adorable classical concert request

Canada - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a classical music-loving dog enjoys the ultimate treat after his owner takes him to hear a live cello performance.

In the clip, Billy first whines beside his piano at home before pressing a button that says "music," making it clear he's ready for another listening session.

According to his owner, the black dog has been raised around classical music and asks for it all the time.

The pair then heads to the Vancouver Academy of Music, where Billy eagerly listens outside practice rooms until they find a cellist playing Bach's Cello Suite No. 1, Courante.

As soon as the music begins, the sweet pup settles onto the floor, closes his eyes, and appears completely at peace as he soaks in the performance.

One viewer commented, "he's making his whole body touch the floor I think he likes the vibes from the cello."

Check it out: