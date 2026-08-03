Viral Video of the Day for August 3, 2026: Smart dog steals the show after copying little boy's hilarious hill stunt!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a clever dog has viewers laughing after watching a little boy roll down a grassy hill and deciding to give it a try!

In the clip, a young boy happily rolls down a small grassy hill as his dog watches.

Moments later, the pup flops onto the grass, copies his tiny human's move, and slides down the hill in the cutest imitation imaginable.

One viewer commented, "The kids giggling, the dog sliding down a grassy hill ....what a perfect day!"

Check it out: