Viral Video of the Day for August 4, 2026: Golden Retriever's sweet morning ritual with bunny melts hearts

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a Golden Retriever 's adorable morning routine has viewers swooning as he patiently waits for his bunny best friend to start the day.

In the clip, a woman explains that her dog wakes her up every morning to "ask" if he can see his bunny friend.

She heads into the bunny's room, gently picks the rabbit up, and brings the pair together for their daily ritual.

The sweet pup quietly watches over his furry companion as the bunny enjoys breakfast, carefully staying calm and gentle the entire time.

"The way he's making sure he doesn’t move too fast or bark so he doesn't freak her out is making my heart so happy he's so sweet," one viewer commented.

Check it out: