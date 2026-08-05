Viral Video of the Day for August 5, 2026: NYC street singer leaves strangers speechless with impromptu performance

New York, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman jumps in with New York City street performers for a surprise rendition of Stand By Me that gives everyone chills.

In the clip, Chloe Dalzell stops to sing Stand By Me alongside New York street performers Cover Story Doo Wop, whose rich harmonies and live cello accompaniment turn the sidewalk into an unforgettable concert.

The wholesome performance had viewers falling in love with the city, with one writing, "this IS new york," while another commented, "more this, less hate and war."

Check it out: