Viral Video of the Day for July 1, 2026: Girl claims she's drunk – then belts out flawless Jackson 5 cover
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl says she's drunk – and then flawlessly and soulfully sings Who's Lovin' You by the Jackson 5.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the girl sits in her apartment living room, admitting she's had a few drinks.
She then suddenly launches into the classic ballad with pitch-perfect, soulful vocals, using her TV remote as a makeshift microphone.
One user commented, "Where tf is the golden button," while another wrote, "This is what I think I sound like."
Check it out:
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mulaajoans