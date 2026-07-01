Viral Video of the Day for July 1, 2026: Girl claims she's drunk – then belts out flawless Jackson 5 cover

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a girl says she's drunk – and then flawlessly and soulfully sings Who's Lovin' You by the Jackson 5.

In the clip, the girl sits in her apartment living room, admitting she's had a few drinks.

She then suddenly launches into the classic ballad with pitch-perfect, soulful vocals, using her TV remote as a makeshift microphone.

One user commented, "Where tf is the golden button," while another wrote, "This is what I think I sound like."

Check it out: