Viral Video of the Day for July 10, 2026: Girl calls Mickey Mouse to accuse him of "stealing" her identity in comedy gold

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one girl's jaw-dropping character impressions turn a prank call with a Mickey Mouse performer into pure comedy gold.

In the clip, TikToker Annabelle calls a Mickey Mouse party performer to jokingly accuse him of stealing her identity.

The pair instantly launch into a hilarious back-and-forth entirely in Mickey's signature voice before seamlessly switching to spot-on Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck impressions.

Viewers couldn't believe how accurately Annabelle nailed each character, with many saying the unexpected voice battle had them laughing from start to finish.

"IM CRYING AT DONALD HELEP," one viewer commented, while another wrote, "I love that she played along with you LMAO."

Check it out: