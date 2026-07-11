Viral Video of the Day for July 11, 2026: Woman shows off her "unbothered" Craigslist cat and viewers can't get enough!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman gives viewers a glimpse of her hilariously "unbothered" Craigslist cat , who happily follows her everywhere – even in the shower.

In the clip, Mak introduces her self-proclaimed "stage 5 clinger," a fearless black feline who refuses to leave her side.

The cat calmly joins her in the shower, doesn't seem to be bothered by getting soaked or being gently flipped around, and earns the nickname "little babushka" from his owner.

After bathtime, the laid-back kitty suddenly switches gears and races around the house with a burst of post-shower zoomies, leaving viewers completely charmed.

One user jokingly asked, "Does he know he exists?"

Check it out: