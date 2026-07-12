Viral Video of the Day for July 12, 2026: Kid adorably threatens pest control worker to protect his granny's honor

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a fearless little boy races into his granny's driveway to confront a pest control worker with a hysterical warning that has viewers cracking up.

In the clip, the pest control worker arrives at a woman's home when a shirtless little boy zooms into the driveway on his scooter.

After ditching the scooter, the youngster boldly tells the man, "You can sell that to me, but I'll sell you a punch in the gut 'cause you're trying to mess with my granny."

Once the worker calmly explains he's there to do pest control, the boy lets him pass without another fuss.

"Served with him back in Nam," one viewer jokingly wrote, "short tempered dude but always gets the job done."

Check it out: