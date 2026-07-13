Viral Video of the Day for July 13, 2026: Man's birthday party handstand ends with him crashing into dinner table

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a guy named Dave attempts a handstand on two dining chairs at a birthday party – and it goes hilariously wrong.

In the clip, Dave balances upside down on two dining room chairs at a birthday dinner, clearly showing off for the room.

He tilts forward too far and comes crashing down, landing on his back on the table and sending food from the table flying onto his stunned friends.

"I just know the silence was so loud afterwards, " one viewer commented.

Check it out: