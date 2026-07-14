Viral Video of the Day for July 14, 2026: Brother's epic horseback pickup leaves entire school in awe!
Zephryhills, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Florida student gets the most unforgettable ride home as her big brother arrives at school on horseback, stunning everyone.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Felipe pulls up to pick up his younger sister, Eliana, from school while riding a horse instead of driving a car.
Teachers and parents stop to stare as the pair make their unusual exit together.
"Gas prices are expensive I might get me one," one viewer jokingly commented.
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Tiktok/@el_felipemora