Viral Video of the Day for July 14, 2026: Brother's epic horseback pickup leaves entire school in awe!

Zephryhills, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a Florida student gets the most unforgettable ride home as her big brother arrives at school on horseback , stunning everyone.

In the clip, Felipe pulls up to pick up his younger sister, Eliana, from school while riding a horse instead of driving a car.

Teachers and parents stop to stare as the pair make their unusual exit together.

"Gas prices are expensive I might get me one," one viewer jokingly commented.

Check it out: