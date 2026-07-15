Viral Video of the Day for July 15, 2026: Dog's "time out" has the internet in stitches – but it's her name that steals the show!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mischievous chihuahua lands in trouble after pooping on the couch, but viewers can't stop laughing at the dog's unforgettable name.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, a woman catches her tiny chihuahua after the pup climbs onto the couch and leaves behind an unwelcome surprise.
She hilariously scolds the dog, asking, "Why would you do that, Barkisha?" while the guilty-looking pooch quietly faces the wall with her head pressed against it, as if she'd already put herself in time-out.
Between Barkisha's priceless reaction and her unforgettable name, the adorable video has viewers cracking up.
One viewer joked, "i wanna hear your list of baby names now."
Check it out:
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@laythebiggest