Viral Video of the Day for July 16, 2026: Dad can't stop laughing at son's unusual graduation behavior!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a mom catches dad laughing through tears at their kid's graduation – and the camera pan reveals the hilarious reason why.

In the clip, the dad covers his mouth, tears up, and struggles to stop laughing during their child's graduation ceremony.

The mom then pans to their son, who stands at the end of the line on stage while the rest of the class sings and dances.

Instead, the graduate is completely focused on blowing the tassels on his cap, creating an unintentionally hilarious moment that has viewers cracking up.

"Cherish this, it's probably his only graduation," one viewer jokingly wrote.

Another said, "Think of all the money you'll save on college."

Check it out: