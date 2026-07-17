Viral Video of the Day for July 17, 2026: Dog steals the spotlight in hilarious outfit video fail!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's outfit reveal is hilariously overshadowed when her Labrador dog proudly trots into frame carrying an enormous stick!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Sidney Tilton tries to show off her outfit for the camera, but her pup has other plans.
The happy pooch struts into view with an absurdly huge log clamped in his mouth, instantly becoming the real star of the video.
Sidney can't help but burst into laughter as her four-legged scene-stealer proudly shows off his impressive find.
One viewer joked, "Ngl the outfit is nice but the log totally upstages you."
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sidneytilton