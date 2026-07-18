Viral Video of the Day for July 18, 2026: Baby seal named Matcha conquers first swim in cutest way possible!

Netherlands - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a baby seal named Matcha faces his first swim with plenty of hesitation before winning hearts with an adorable splashy breakthrough!

In the clip, Matcha, a rescued baby seal at the Seal Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Lauwersoog, the Netherlands, nervously sits by the water for his very first swim.

At first, every splash makes the tiny pup hesitate, as he slowly works up the courage to get in.

Once he finally takes the plunge, Matcha looks hilariously unsure of what to do, paddling around with the sweetest expression.

The wholesome moment gets even better when the determined little seal figures out how to climb out of the pool all by himself!

One viewer jokingly asked, "Does matcha know they are a seal?"

Check it out: