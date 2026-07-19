Viral Video of the Day for July 19, 2026: Black lab pulls off hilarious pool heist before Golden Retriever gets a chance!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one speedy black Lab steals the spotlight by snatching a pool fetch from his Golden Retriever siblings in a laugh-out-loud twist.

In the clip, Rachael tosses a ball into the yard for her black Lab, who takes off at full speed.

She then turns to Piper, her Golden Retriever, and throws another ball into the pool.

Before Piper can make a move, the Lab races back, launches into the water, and snags that ball, too, leaving his stunned sibling with nothing but front-row seats to the funniest fetch fail.

"I laughed SO hard at this. Labs are psychos when it comes to fetch," one viewer commented.

Check it out: