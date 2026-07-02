Viral Video of the Day for July 2, 2026: Tiny hedgehog melts hearts with the cutest custom cast ever!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a limping hedgehog gets a tiny custom cast after an X-ray reveals a fractured leg, and viewers can't get enough.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, veterinarian Dr. Rachel Siu gently gives the tiny hedgehog an X-ray after it arrives with a limp.

The scan reveals a fractured tibia, so she carefully crafts a custom splint.

The finished miniature cast steals the show, with viewers gushing over the adorable tiny patient.

One viewer commented, "There’s nothing better than knowing people like you exist caring for little wild critters."

Check it out:

This tiny hedgehog's custom cast is almost too cute to handle!
This tiny hedgehog's custom cast is almost too cute to handle!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@exotic.pet.vet

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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@exotic.pet.vet

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