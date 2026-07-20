Viral Video of the Day for July 20, 2026: Dad's fake "kidnapping" prank teaches package-loving son a hilarious lesson

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one dad stages an outrageous prank after his son keeps racing outside for every Amazon delivery, and the lesson is unforgettable!

In the clip, the mom explains that their son always runs outside whenever an Amazon package arrives, so dad decides its time for a memorable lesson.

After knocking on the door, dad waits for the boy to come outside before tossing a blanket over him and scooping him up like a cartoon kidnapper.

The kid's shocked screams and the parents' laughter make the prank hilariously over-the-top, while one viewer perfectly summed it up by asking, "This was needed because why is he coming ALL THE WAY outside?"

Check it out: