Viral Video of the Day for July 21, 2026: Fearless dog chases after bear – and leaves owner's fiancé screaming!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one fearless pup turns a quiet trail walk into pure chaos after spotting a black bear – and chasing it while its horrified owner panics!

In the clip, a woman jokes in the caption that she finally let her fiancé watch her dog so she could take a shower, only for the "saxophones" to start playing as disaster struck.

The fearless heeler suddenly sprints after a black bear, while the fiancé desperately yells for the pup to come back.

Thankfully, the dog makes it out unharmed, making the moment both heart-stopping and hilariously ironic, especially since the video's caption reveals this is the same dog who's supposedly terrified of trash bags!

"Did you mean for the scream to be that high," one viewer asked in the comments section.

Check it out: