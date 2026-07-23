Viral Video of the Day for July 23, 2026: Husband's fancy dinner fail leaves wife speechless!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a couple's elegant dinner takes an unexpected turn when a simple wine glass mishap leaves one spouse stunned!

In the clip, David and Hana prepare to toast with their wine glasses at a fancy restaurant, but as David wipes the rim of his glass, he grips it a little too tightly and snaps the stem clean off!

Hana can only laugh and share in shock, making the awkward moment even more unforgettable.

She hilariously captioned the video, "this is why I can't bring my husband nice places."

"I love that the waiter tried to make him feel better by lying that it happens a lot lol," one viewer commented.

Check it out: