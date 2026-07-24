Viral Video of the Day for July 24, 2026: Carnival ride has fearless friends screaming in seconds!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , two friends go from laughing their way through a carnival ride to panicking after a terrifying noise has them convinced they're doomed!

In the clip, the pair is having fun as their carnival ride lifts into the air.

But the mood changes instantly when the ride lets out a loud, alarming sound at the very top, sending both friends into a full-blown panic.

Between screams of "WTF WAS THAT" and "WE'RE GONNA DIE," their dramatic reaction had viewers cracking up.

"i would CRY IF I WAS ON THAT," one viewer commented.

Check it out: