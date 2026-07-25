Viral Video of the Day for July 25, 2026: Hotel room tour takes hilarious turn after surprise stranger encounter!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a hotel room tour goes wildly off the rails when a guest opens an unexpected connecting door and finds a total stranger inside!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, TikToker Eve happily shows off her hotel room before spotting a connecting door she didn't know existed.

Thinking it's part of her suite, she opens the unlocked door — only to come face-to-face with a man staying in the next room!

"Conjoined rooms terrify me, got this exact reason," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This hotel guest thought she was exploring her hotel room — until she accidentally walked into someone else's!
This hotel guest thought she was exploring her hotel room — until she accidentally walked into someone else's!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@evehevey

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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@evehevey

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