Viral Video of the Day for July 26, 2026: Daughter's fish funeral has dad desperately holding back laughter

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a family's heartfelt farewell to a beloved betta fish turns unintentionally hilarious when dad can barely get a few words out.

In the clip, a girl reads a touching note about how much she loved her pet fish before the family buries it.

Her dad, Andy, struggles to hold back his laughter as he quietly manages to say, "He was a good fish," while mom encourages him to add a few more words.

Dad even digs the tiny grace before sending the fish off with Dory's Just Keep Swimming song from Finding Nemo, making the bittersweet goodbye both wholesome and hilarious.

One viewer commented, "It’s good to See that children respect that Kind of life. Even a Fish has a life and feelings…"

Check it out: