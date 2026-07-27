Viral Video of the Day for July 27, 2026: Woman does the unthinkable to coax terrified cat out of hiding during a storm
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman busts out an unhinged party trick to lure her storm-scared cat out from under the bed.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Lucy sits on her couch while a storm rumbles outside and her orange cat cowers underneath her bed, refusing to come out.
She pulls up a "minion call" video on YouTube and launches into full character, babbling "bello," "papoy," and "banana" like she's mid-conversation with the fan-favorite Despicable Me characters.
Seconds later, the cat can't resist – she creeps out from her hiding spot and hops straight into her lap.
"Catsitter is gonna need an extremely detailed tutorial," one viewer joked.
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Tiktok/@lucyvanreg