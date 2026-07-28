Viral Video of the Day for July 28, 2026: Groomer transforms dog into giraffe and owner's reaction is priceless!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a groomer transformed a dog 's fur into a giraffe print, and the owner's shocked reaction is totally melting hearts online.

In the clip, professional groomer Gabe films the dog sporting a freshly done giraffe-print coat, spots and all, trotting around as its owner takes in the look for the first time.

She's instantly stunned, gasping and gushing over the design, calling it the "cutest thing" she's ever seen.

"This is actually really dangerous because the dog might start to think he's a giraffe and start grazing from acacia trees," one viewer joked.

Check it out: