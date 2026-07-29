Viral Video of the Day for July 29, 2026: Mom's outlet safety lesson goes hilariously wrong when toddler takes notes
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom's dramatic outlet safety lesson leaves her toddler confused instead of convinced.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Lizette DeJesus lies on the floor next to an outlet with her toddler and pretends to get shocked when she touches it, letting out a scream before dramatically playing dead.
Instead of avoiding the outlet, her son cries, lies next to mom, and then sits up and touches the outlet himself anyway.
Lizette captioned the video, "Save your baby the tears it didn't work," while one commenter joked, "I think he read Romeo and Juliet."
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lizette.dejesus