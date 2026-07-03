Viral Video of the Day for July 3, 2026: Mom's World Cup surprise leaves son in tears of joy!

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a Philadelphia mom shocks her son with FIFA World Cup tickets, sparking a reaction that is currently melting the internet.

In the clip, Lauren unveils a World Cup shirt in the car, telling her son to put it on because they are both heading to the soccer tournament.

In a spiral of pure excitement, he instantly pulls her into a long, emotional hug while declaring it's his "dream come true."

"If my kid said 'I love you so deeply' I wouldn't be able to attend because I'd be deceased WHATTT," one viewer commented.

Check it out: