Viral Video of the Day for July 30, 2026: Parents surprise daughter on birthday dressed as her favorite movie characters

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a birthday girl gets the surprise of a lifetime as her parents recreate Tangled with hilarious costumes at midnight.

In the clip, the girl walks out of her room just after midnight on her birthday to find her parents fully committed to a Disney-themed surprise.

Her dad is decked out as Rapunzel in a purple dress and long blonde wig, singing the famous hair song while secretly reading the lyrics from a poster across from him.

Her mom completes the scene as the chameleon Pascal, with her face covered in green with oversized googly eyes while occasionally sticking out her tongue from her perch on dad's shoulder.

"I just wanna know how long they sat like this waiting for you," one viewer commented.

Check it out: