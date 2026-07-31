Viral Video of the Day for July 31, 2026: Bachelor party airport shirt swap leaves everyone doing a double take!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a group of friends kicked off a bachelor party with a hilarious airport T-shirt exchange that had every outfit topping the last.

In the clip, each guy hands over a T-shirt before disappearing into the airport bathroom to change.

One by one, they return to reveal their surprise looks, including a shirt printed to resemble a bare chest in a jockstrap-style bodysuit, a bright pink Care Bears "Hug Dealer" tee with a rainbow, a mesh tank top, and a pink crop top reading, "Who's a good boy?"

Their priceless reactions and commitment to the bit make the airport fashion show an unforgettable start to the bachelor party.

"The people in the background realizing what is going on and giving a thumbs up are awesome," one viewer commented.

Check it out: