Viral Video of the Day for July 4, 2026: Golden retriever's surprise armadillo delivery sends family into total panic!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a little boy's sprint from a live armadillo-carrying golden retriever sparks total chaos in a hilarious doorbell camera clip!

In the clip, a little boy is seen sprinting to the front door while screaming as two dogs race behind him. One, a golden retriever, is proudly carrying a live armadillo in its mouth.

The dogs follow the terrified child into the house, while mum Alycia Napier joins in on the panic.

Moments later, the child and dogs emerge once again, but this time without the unexpected guest, leaving viewers laughing at the family's unforgettable wildlife encounter.

"The important thing is that everyone stayed calm," one viewer jokingly commented.

Check it out: